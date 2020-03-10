Previous
Orchids by g3xbm
Photo 2056

Orchids

My wife seems to have a way with orchids. One of these has flowered since 2012!
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
