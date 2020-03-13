Previous
Next
Chestnut Tree by g3xbm
Photo 2059

Chestnut Tree

One of a pair planted in our churchyard to celebrate the battle of Waterloo. The rooks are busy!
13th March 2020 13th Mar 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise