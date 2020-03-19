Previous
Next
Amaryllis by g3xbm
Photo 2065

Amaryllis

We had a second bud on this Amaryllis. For weeks it did nothing. When the flowers on the first stem died, it just sprang into life.
19th March 2020 19th Mar 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
565% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise