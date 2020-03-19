Sign up
Photo 2065
Amaryllis
We had a second bud on this Amaryllis. For weeks it did nothing. When the flowers on the first stem died, it just sprang into life.
19th March 2020
19th Mar 20
xbm
@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
MRD-LX1
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
amaryllis
