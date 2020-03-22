Previous
Stormy by g3xbm
Photo 2068

Stormy

This was our windmill "next door" a few days ago. It was stormy, but thankfully we have had another sunny day. The marks at the bottom are where cracks have been filled prior to a repaint. It is 200 years old this year!
22nd March 2020

