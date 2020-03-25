Previous
Signs Of The Times by g3xbm
Photo 2071

Signs Of The Times

Many of the shops in our village are now closed.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
