Photo 2089
Blossom
Ephemeral stuff. In a few days it will all be gone, but nice when around. This is an ornamental cherry in our garden.
12th April 2020
12th Apr 20
xbm
@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
2089
photos
Tags
blossom
