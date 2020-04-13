Previous
Konik Ponies by g3xbm
Photo 2090

Konik Ponies

These are just visible if you look hard! The National Trust has them to help keep grass under control. This is at Adventurers' Fen near Burwell, Cambs, UK.
13th April 2020

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
