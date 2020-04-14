Previous
Village Cottage by g3xbm
Village Cottage

Another delightful cottage seen on our walk earlier.
14th April 2020

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
