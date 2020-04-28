Previous
Loop Antenna by g3xbm
Loop Antenna

I know! Nerdy and boring. This is my homemade antenna for 10m which I use with my amateur radio kit. It works remarkably well.
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I have been unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept...
