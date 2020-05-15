Previous
Scared? by g3xbm
Photo 2122

Scared?

One of our granddaughters clearly not happy with this baby owl! My wife would probably be the same, whereas her brother is a natural with animals.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
