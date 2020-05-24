Previous
Next
Years Ago by g3xbm
Photo 2131

Years Ago

This was a Facebook memory from a few years ago. The photo shows me with hair and our 2 sons still in their buggies! At a guess I reckon this must be 41 years ago!
24th May 2020 24th May 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
583% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise