Photo 2161
Park with granddaughter
This delightful photo was taken many years ago in a London park. Our granddaughter is now much older sadly. They grow up all too fast.
23rd June 2020
23rd June 2020
xbm
@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
Tags
granddaughter
