Hydrangea by g3xbm
Photo 2170

Hydrangea

My wife bought a new hydrangea plant this week. The one it replaced was looking a bit sick, so it has been placed in the garden and fed and watered. So far, so good.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

