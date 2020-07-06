Previous
Next
Long Hair by g3xbm
Photo 2174

Long Hair

My wife can't stand it, but our 12 year old grandson insists on having long hair. It is a waste of time asking him to get it cut! He is happy so why worry? Although he's not yet a teenager he acts a bit like one.
6th July 2020 6th Jul 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
595% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise