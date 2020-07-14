Previous
Next
The New Normal by g3xbm
Photo 2182

The New Normal

Waiting outside our local bakers. A year ago we wouldn't have believed it!
14th July 2020 14th Jul 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
597% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise