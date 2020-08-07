Sign up
Photo 2206
Butchers - then and now
Our local butchers has been there for a very long time. These days more than ever many of us are vegetarian, but it is good to see some local businesses not closed because of supermarkets.
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
xbm
@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
2206
photos
Tags
butchers
