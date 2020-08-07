Previous
Next
Butchers - then and now by g3xbm
Photo 2206

Butchers - then and now

Our local butchers has been there for a very long time. These days more than ever many of us are vegetarian, but it is good to see some local businesses not closed because of supermarkets.
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
604% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise