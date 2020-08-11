Previous
Old Bank by g3xbm
Photo 2210

Old Bank

After being empty for 2.5 years it looks like our old bank is being gutted. I have no idea what is going on. Also no idea what is replacing it. Could be shops or more homes. More for the visual diary than of interest to others.
11th August 2020 11th Aug 20

xbm

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
