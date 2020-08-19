Previous
Walk Earlier by g3xbm
Walk Earlier

This is us on an early walk today.
19th August 2020 19th Aug 20

@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
