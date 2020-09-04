Sign up
Photo 2234
Autumn
As usual we did a walk this morning. It was a chance to pick some blackberries (there are loads) and apples. These with be good for breakfast or in a crumble.
4th September 2020
4th Sep 20
xbm
@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
2234
photos
9
followers
9
following
612% complete
Tags
apple
,
fall
,
autumn
,
blackberries
