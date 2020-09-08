Previous
Carry on by g3xbm
Photo 2238

Carry on

Usually these railings are plastered with posters advertising things on in Cambridge. As most foreign visitors are staying away this year, the railings are being put to a different use.
8th September 2020 8th Sep 20

This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
