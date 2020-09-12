Previous
Baconsthorpe Castle by g3xbm
Baconsthorpe Castle

A real hidden gem! Down an old farm track with plenty of potholes and rusty, tatty cattle grids. Maintained by English Heritage and a lake with little grebes on one side.
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

