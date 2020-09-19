Sign up
Photo 2249
Fence
Our neighbour was asked to keep an eye on his neighbour's house and garden. He decided to repair the fence! It looks like the neighbour has some leaks. Probably one for the visual diary and very boring to most!
19th September 2020
19th Sep 20
xbm
@g3xbm
This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my year. I was unwell (brain bleed 2013 Sept -...
2249
photos
616% complete
View this month »
fence
