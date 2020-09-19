Previous
Fence by g3xbm
Photo 2249

Fence

Our neighbour was asked to keep an eye on his neighbour's house and garden. He decided to repair the fence! It looks like the neighbour has some leaks. Probably one for the visual diary and very boring to most!
19th September 2020 19th Sep 20

