Previous
Next
Christmas Churchyard by g3xbm
Photo 2342

Christmas Churchyard

There is a space in our churchyard for cremated ashes. I see many have Christmas decorations. No doubt this is a hard time for many.
22nd December 2020 22nd Dec 20

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
641% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise