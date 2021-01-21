Previous
Next
Thornham Parva by g3xbm
Photo 2373

Thornham Parva

One of our favourite churches in East Anglia is Thornham Parva near Eye. It is small and thatched. This photo is a few years old. Basil Spence (architect of Coventry cathedral) is buried here. It is unpretentious.
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
650% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise