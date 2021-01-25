Previous
Yorkshire Pudding by g3xbm
Photo 2377

Yorkshire Pudding

Yesterday we had beef stew with homemade Yorkshire pudding. In days gone by Yorkshire pudding was served as a savoury first course to fill you up before the main course so less meat was needed.
25th January 2021 25th Jan 21

