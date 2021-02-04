Previous
Hare Park Chippenham near Cambridge earlier by g3xbm
Photo 2387

Hare Park Chippenham near Cambridge earlier

Stunning snowdrops too.
4th February 2021 4th Feb 21

judith deacon ace
Lovely reflections. We usually go up to Anglesey Abbey for their snowdrops but alas, this Covid year, we shall miss out!
February 4th, 2021  
