Previous
Next
New Museum Shed by g3xbm
Photo 2392

New Museum Shed

Our local museum took delivery of a new shed today. More for the visual diary than general interest. At least we'll remember the date!
9th February 2021 9th Feb 21

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
655% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise