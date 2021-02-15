Sign up
Photo 2398
Great great grandmother?
This picture appeared as a Facebook memory today. It is on a metal plate and is hand tinted. Needless to say, I didn't take this photo which dates from the 1800s.
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
great great grandmother
