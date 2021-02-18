Previous
Next
Pancakes by g3xbm
Photo 2401

Pancakes

My wife had sugar and lemon on hers and I had a savoury one.
18th February 2021 18th Feb 21

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
657% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
I prefer sugar and lemon too, though I wouldn’t say no to savoury 😊
February 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise