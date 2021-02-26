Previous
Next
Sunshine by g3xbm
Photo 2409

Sunshine

This photo of our local windmill taken a few days ago shows the blue skies and wispy clouds. It has been on several times already, but makes a great subject! This is the view from our lounge window.
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
660% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise