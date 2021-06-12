Previous
Next
Shed Cleaning by g3xbm
Photo 2515

Shed Cleaning

Our garden shed is usually a bit of a mess but this morning my wife gave it a clean. This is so we remember when we did it (next time in 2023?!!).
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
689% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise