Photo 2535
Shopping
A new discount supermarket has opened in nearby Newmarket where we usually do our food shopping. My wife usually shops in W, but most things are far less expensive.
2nd July 2021
2nd Jul 21
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
shopping
Lesley
ace
They are building an Aldi by us. That will give the local Sainsbury’s and M&S a run for their money.
July 2nd, 2021
