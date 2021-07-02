Previous
Shopping by g3xbm
Photo 2535

Shopping

A new discount supermarket has opened in nearby Newmarket where we usually do our food shopping. My wife usually shops in W, but most things are far less expensive.
2nd July 2021

Lesley ace
They are building an Aldi by us. That will give the local Sainsbury’s and M&S a run for their money.
July 2nd, 2021  
