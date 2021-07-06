Previous
50th Wedding Anniversary by g3xbm
Photo 2539

50th Wedding Anniversary

Later this month we celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary and this week we have my wife's brothers and their wives staying with us. One kindly bought us this wine. The other brought Champagne.
6th July 2021 6th Jul 21

xbm

@g3xbm
