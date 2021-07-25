Sign up
Photo 2558
Breakfast
One of our granddaughters enjoying breakfast, but looking serious!
25th July 2021
25th Jul 21
1
1
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
2559
photos
14
followers
19
following
701% complete
View this month »
2552
2553
2554
2555
2556
2557
2558
2559
Views
6
1
1
365
iPad Air 2
Tags
granddaughter
Dione Giorgio
You have a lovely grand daughter. She is probably thinking of what she's going to do when breakfast is over.
July 26th, 2021
