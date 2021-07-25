Previous
Next
Breakfast by g3xbm
Photo 2558

Breakfast

One of our granddaughters enjoying breakfast, but looking serious!
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
701% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
You have a lovely grand daughter. She is probably thinking of what she's going to do when breakfast is over.
July 26th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise