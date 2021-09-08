Sign up
Photo 2602
Elephant hawk moth caterpillar?
This was climbing the tree in our garden earlier. Had we not been there, I am sure a bird would have eaten it. It was very bright green.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
2602
photos
15
followers
18
following
712% complete
View this month
Tags
caterpillar
