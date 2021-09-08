Previous
Elephant hawk moth caterpillar? by g3xbm
Elephant hawk moth caterpillar?

This was climbing the tree in our garden earlier. Had we not been there, I am sure a bird would have eaten it. It was very bright green.
8th September 2021

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
