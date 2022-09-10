Previous
Seals and Stamps by g3xbm
Photo 2968

Seals and Stamps

In the centre of Amsterdam is this shop selling stamps and seals of all kinds. I have never seen a shop like this before.
10th September 2022 10th Sep 22

