Photo 3051
Ordinariness
We like our kitchen to be homely. We do a poster every year. I forget how many there are now.
2nd December 2022
2nd Dec 22
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Tags
kitchen
,
posters
