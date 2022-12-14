Sign up
Photo 3061
Brrrr...
These last few days have been exceptionally cold in the UK. With global warming, we are more used to hotter weather, with snow and ice a rarity. This was holly in our garden earlier this afternoon.
14th December 2022
14th Dec 22
0
1
xbm
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3061
photos
24
followers
25
following
838% complete
3054
3055
3056
3057
3058
3059
3060
3061
Views
8
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ200
Taken
14th December 2022 3:38pm
Tags
holly
