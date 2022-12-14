Previous
Brrrr... by g3xbm
These last few days have been exceptionally cold in the UK. With global warming, we are more used to hotter weather, with snow and ice a rarity. This was holly in our garden earlier this afternoon.
14th December 2022

Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Photo Details

