On Guard by g3xbm
Photo 3165

On Guard

By the banks of the River Cam opposite King's College seemingly ignoring the punts going by.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
867% complete

