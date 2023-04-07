Previous
Next
Hedge Trimming by g3xbm
Photo 3176

Hedge Trimming

The hedge on the south side of our garden was getting very tall. It has now been trimmed. The view of the church will be obscured when the leaves grow.
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

xbm

@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
870% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise