Fresh Green by g3xbm
Photo 3178

Fresh Green

There are 2 horse chestnut trees in our churchyard planted to remember the Battle of Waterloo. The rooks are busy repairing nests and the leaves are just appearing. Spring.
9th April 2023 9th Apr 23

