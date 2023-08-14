Previous
Next
Yet More by g3xbm
Photo 3305

Yet More

They have been messing about on this vast site for several years. There are meant to be 350 houses, but not one has been built. I guess the one bricklayer must be on a world cruise! :-)
14th August 2023 14th Aug 23

xbm

ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
905% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise