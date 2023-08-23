Previous
Gone! by g3xbm
Gone!

This is definitely one for the visual diary! Until a few weeks ago, this was a beautiful tree with great blossom in the spring. Apparently it was rotten and had to be felled. What a pity. I hope they replace it and soon.
