Crabapple (or should it be crapapple?) Jelly
Crabapple (or should it be crapapple?) Jelly

After lots of effort I ended up with two very small jars of crabapple! Not worth the effort. As my wife said "Much ado about nothing" quoting Shakespeare!
24th August 2023 24th Aug 23

