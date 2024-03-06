Sign up
Previous
Photo 3510
Cambridge Department Store
Most weeks we grab a bite to eat here on our way to a free concert in the university. In my view things in this shop are good quality but expensive. Like most retail stores, they are struggling.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3510
photos
29
followers
23
following
961% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
4th March 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cambridge
