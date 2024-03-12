Sign up
Previous
Photo 3516
Bridge Street, Cambridge
This old house is in Bridge Street, Cambridge. It dates from the early 1500s and is a listed building. See
https://britishlistedbuildings.co.uk/101331841-15-and-16-bridge-street-cambridge-market-ward
12th March 2024
12th Mar 24
0
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3516
photos
29
followers
23
following
963% complete
3509
3510
3511
3512
3513
3514
3515
3516
Views
24
Fav's
1
Album
365
cambridge
