Bridge Street, Cambridge by g3xbm
Photo 3516

Bridge Street, Cambridge

This old house is in Bridge Street, Cambridge. It dates from the early 1500s and is a listed building. See https://britishlistedbuildings.co.uk/101331841-15-and-16-bridge-street-cambridge-market-ward
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

