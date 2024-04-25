Sign up
Previous
Photo 3560
Wells Cathedral Clock
This is the second oldest working clock in the world dating from the 1390s.
25th April 2024
25th Apr 24
3
2
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
Photo Details
Views
25
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (3rd generation)
Taken
24th April 2024 11:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clock
bkb in the city
That is impressive
April 24th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Fantastic clock., lovely capture. Apparently I've been there and seen the clock, but I can't recall it!
April 24th, 2024
xbm
ace
@busylady
- know the feeling!
April 24th, 2024
