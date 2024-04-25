Previous
Wells Cathedral Clock by g3xbm
Wells Cathedral Clock

This is the second oldest working clock in the world dating from the 1390s.
bkb in the city
That is impressive
April 24th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Fantastic clock., lovely capture. Apparently I've been there and seen the clock, but I can't recall it!
April 24th, 2024  
xbm ace
@busylady - know the feeling!
April 24th, 2024  
