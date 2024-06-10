Sign up
Failure
Yesterday I showed my bird table swarming with starlings . Here is a jackdaw just leaving. As I said, my attempt to just attract smaller birds is a dismal failure!
10th June 2024
10th Jun 24
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
3605
3606
Tags
jackdaw
