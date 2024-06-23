Sign up
Previous
Photo 3618
At Last!
I expect we’ll soon be moaning it’s too hot, but today was the first time this year we’ve been able to have lunch in the garden.
23rd June 2024
23rd Jun 24
0
1
xbm
ace
@g3xbm
Been doing 365 most of the time since 2013. This album is really just an attempt to write a simple photo diary of my...
3618
photos
29
followers
24
following
991% complete
3611
3612
3613
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
Tags
lunch
,
garden
