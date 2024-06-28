Previous
Taken For Granted
Taken For Granted

This was the view from my junior school. At the time we just took it for granted. It is Salcombe in Devon.
Corinne ace
I would have love this view while studying!
June 28th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
This view is stunning. Fav.
June 28th, 2024  
